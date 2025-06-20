Riverwater Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 68,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. CSX Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. Equities analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.