Brady Family Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Brady Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in RTX by 2,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $145.81 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.07 and a 1-year high of $149.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.23. The firm has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Benchmark upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

