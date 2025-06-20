Riverwater Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Riverwater Partners LLC lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 176.7% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ECL opened at $260.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.96 and a twelve month high of $273.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.33%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

