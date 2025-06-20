Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 2,202,918 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,259,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $939.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

