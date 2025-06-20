Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Price Up 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 636,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,358,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MNMD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, March 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $535.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, insider Daniel Karlin sold 6,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $46,074.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 446,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,232.98. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 21,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $142,941.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 856,556 shares in the company, valued at $5,773,187.44. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,391 shares of company stock worth $204,835. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diadema Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 10,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at $63,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, King Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.