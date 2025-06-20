Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Issues Earnings Results

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.41 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Speedy Hire had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.51%.
Speedy Hire Stock Up 2.1%
Shares of LON SDY opened at GBX 26.20 ($0.35) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £121.75 million, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48. Speedy Hire has a 12-month low of GBX 17.62 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 41 ($0.55). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.49.
Speedy Hire Company Profile
