Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Issues Earnings Results

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.41 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Speedy Hire had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.51%.

Speedy Hire Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of LON SDY opened at GBX 26.20 ($0.35) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £121.75 million, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48. Speedy Hire has a 12-month low of GBX 17.62 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 41 ($0.55). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.49.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

Speedy Hire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.