Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 2.80 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Residential Secure Income had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 32.98%.

Shares of RESI stock opened at GBX 59.40 ($0.80) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57.13. The firm has a market cap of £107.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.21. Residential Secure Income has a 1-year low of GBX 46.90 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 63.40 ($0.85).

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI or the Company) (LSE: RESI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns in two sub-sectors in UK residential housing; independent retirement rentals and shared ownership, which are underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped, strong demand for affordable homes.

