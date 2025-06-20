Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 2.80 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Residential Secure Income had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 32.98%.
Residential Secure Income Price Performance
Shares of RESI stock opened at GBX 59.40 ($0.80) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57.13. The firm has a market cap of £107.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.21. Residential Secure Income has a 1-year low of GBX 46.90 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 63.40 ($0.85).
About Residential Secure Income
