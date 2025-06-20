JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,838,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 898,841 shares.The stock last traded at $18.16 and had previously closed at $18.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.25.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $120.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.35 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 30.02% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 554.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 673,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 570,428 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth about $166,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

