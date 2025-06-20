Riverwater Partners LLC Has $832,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,476,000 after acquiring an additional 930,784 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,591,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,941 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,943,000 after purchasing an additional 43,972 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,688,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,453,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 859,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after buying an additional 262,391 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $130.33 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3229 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

