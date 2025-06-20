Brady Family Wealth LLC Purchases 328 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1,015.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $248.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.98 and a 200-day moving average of $218.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. The trade was a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

