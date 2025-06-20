Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 402065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Insider Transactions at Northern Dynasty Minerals

In other news, insider Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total transaction of C$41,360.00. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.

