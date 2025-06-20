Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Trading 14.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.45 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.11). 224,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 518,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

Symphony Environmental Technologies Trading Down 3.9%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.01.

Get Symphony Environmental Technologies alerts:

Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX (0.63) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Symphony Environmental Technologies had a positive return on equity of 32,616.67% and a negative net margin of 31.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Symphony Environmental Technologies plc will post 0.6380089 EPS for the current year.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Symphony Environmental is a world leader in the development of plastic additives and masterbatches to enhance plastic products.

Our leading brands are d2w biodegradable plastic technology, developed to make ordinary plastic self-destruct and become biodegradable in the same way as nature’s wastes, if it should escape collection and end up as litter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.