Comparing Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) & Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) and Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Watsco and Comfort Systems USA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Watsco alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watsco 0 6 1 0 2.14 Comfort Systems USA 0 0 5 0 3.00

Watsco currently has a consensus target price of $486.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.89%. Comfort Systems USA has a consensus target price of $525.80, indicating a potential upside of 5.38%. Given Watsco’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Watsco is more favorable than Comfort Systems USA.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Watsco has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comfort Systems USA has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Watsco and Comfort Systems USA”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watsco $7.62 billion 2.25 $536.29 million $13.01 32.56 Comfort Systems USA $7.03 billion 2.50 $522.43 million $16.67 29.93

Watsco has higher revenue and earnings than Comfort Systems USA. Comfort Systems USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Watsco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Watsco pays an annual dividend of $12.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Comfort Systems USA pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Watsco pays out 92.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Comfort Systems USA pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Watsco has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Comfort Systems USA has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Watsco and Comfort Systems USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watsco 6.98% 17.13% 11.86% Comfort Systems USA 8.13% 36.35% 13.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Watsco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Comfort Systems USA shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Watsco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Comfort Systems USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Comfort Systems USA beats Watsco on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Watsco

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment. It also offers parts comprising replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts; and supplies, such as thermostats, insulation materials, refrigerants, ductworks, grills, registers, sheet metals, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tapes, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies, as well as plumbing and bathroom remodeling supplies. The company serves contractors and dealers that service the replacement and new construction markets for residential and light commercial central air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration systems. Watsco, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection. It also engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) and related systems in new buildings; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of MEP systems in existing buildings. In addition, the company provides remote monitoring of power usage, temperature, pressure, humidity and air flow for MEP and other building systems. It serves building owners and developers, general contractors, architects, consulting engineers, and property managers in the commercial, industrial, and institutional MEP markets. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.