Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) & Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Critical Contrast

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) and Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Plug Power has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vestas Wind Systems AS has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.5% of Plug Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Plug Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plug Power -312.29% -82.21% -47.92% Vestas Wind Systems AS 3.15% 17.84% 2.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plug Power and Vestas Wind Systems AS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Plug Power and Vestas Wind Systems AS”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plug Power $628.81 million 2.08 -$2.10 billion ($2.47) -0.46 Vestas Wind Systems AS $18.72 billion 0.87 $539.97 million $0.20 26.85

Vestas Wind Systems AS has higher revenue and earnings than Plug Power. Plug Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vestas Wind Systems AS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Plug Power and Vestas Wind Systems AS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plug Power 4 8 5 0 2.06 Vestas Wind Systems AS 0 0 1 2 3.67

Plug Power currently has a consensus price target of $1.83, indicating a potential upside of 60.40%. Given Plug Power’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Plug Power is more favorable than Vestas Wind Systems AS.

Summary

Vestas Wind Systems AS beats Plug Power on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power. It also provides electrolyzers, a hydrogen generator for clean hydrogen production; liquefaction systems that provides liquid hydrogen to customers; cryogenic equipment for the distribution of liquified hydrogen, oxygen, argon, nitrogen and other cryogenic gases, including trailers and mobile storage equipment; and liquid hydrogen, an alternative fuel to fossil-based energy. The company sells its products through a direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About Vestas Wind Systems AS

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. Vestas Wind Systems A/S was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

