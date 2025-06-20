W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,123.13.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of GWW stock opened at $1,043.27 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $888.75 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,052.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,048.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.35. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,348.80. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total transaction of $1,160,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,205,523.20. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $2,255,320. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

