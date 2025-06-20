Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Sanofi by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 69,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Trading Down 1.2%

Sanofi stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $116.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $2.0369 dividend. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

