Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR) Shares Sold by Clear Point Advisors Inc.

Clear Point Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAPR. City Center Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BAPR opened at $44.36 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

