Clear Point Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLC opened at $114.58 on Friday. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $91.90 and a 1 year high of $117.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.