Clear Point Advisors Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,167 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May comprises 1.5% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clear Point Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 7.3%

FMAY opened at $48.93 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $49.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $909.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

