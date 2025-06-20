Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $788,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $115.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.90 and a 200-day moving average of $107.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

