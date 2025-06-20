Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 476.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 108,589 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $83,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $836.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $513.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.93. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $559.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $643.34.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

