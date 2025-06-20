Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $46,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.2% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.90.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,421 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,055.10. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $267.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $130.08 and a 1-year high of $279.89.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

