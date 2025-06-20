Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Linde by 12.2% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 13.0% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.40.

NASDAQ LIN opened at $458.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $215.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.19. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

