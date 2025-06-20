Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,909,000 after purchasing an additional 136,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $310.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $212.12 and a one year high of $317.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.52.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

