iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vicus Capital grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 172.6% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,113,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,710,000 after purchasing an additional 704,995 shares in the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio now owns 2,274,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,513,000 after buying an additional 379,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,733,000. SFM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 574,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after acquiring an additional 111,067 shares during the last quarter.

IAUM stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

