Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 312 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 23.8% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 35.7% in the first quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of SAP stock opened at $289.92 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $190.21 and a 1 year high of $311.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.79. The company has a market cap of $356.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.32.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.5423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a yield of 0.8%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 35.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.