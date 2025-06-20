Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $139.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.94. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $100.95 and a twelve month high of $141.96.

