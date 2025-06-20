Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Invests $46,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.39. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.