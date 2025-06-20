Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PM shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $182.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.93 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

