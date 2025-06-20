Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $569,000 Stake in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Retail ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VanEck Retail ETF alerts:

VanEck Retail ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:RTH opened at $232.21 on Friday. VanEck Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $195.37 and a 12 month high of $242.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.37.

About VanEck Retail ETF

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.