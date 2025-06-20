Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Lowers Holdings in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its stake in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRX. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $139.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.94. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $185.28.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 10,593 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,515.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,691,624.82. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RRX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RRX

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.