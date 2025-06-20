Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New $297,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,438,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,579,000 after purchasing an additional 60,683 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 112,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 80,112 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $89.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $163.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.07.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $249,574.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,727.83. This represents a 15.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $261,713.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,152.32. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Truist Financial raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.