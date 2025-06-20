Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $24.84 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,887 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 4.6% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,525 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 18.0% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $340.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.69 and its 200 day moving average is $338.37. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $627.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,576.46. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,098 shares of company stock worth $36,738,526. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.