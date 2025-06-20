Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 1,966 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 118,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 139,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 26,993 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 85,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $52.78.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

