Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $467,000 Position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 0.34% of ProShares Short High Yield at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Fourpath Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 386,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 95,164 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SJB stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. ProShares Short High Yield has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.11.

About ProShares Short High Yield

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

