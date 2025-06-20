Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.2% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.