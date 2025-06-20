Robert I. Kauffman Sells 10,380 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 10,380 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $100,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,789,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,602,425.86. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hagerty Stock Up 2.0%
HGTY stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $319.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.92 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
