Robert I. Kauffman Sells 10,380 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 10,380 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $100,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,789,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,602,425.86. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Stock Up 2.0%

HGTY stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $319.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.92 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 15.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,438,000 after purchasing an additional 743,597 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. grew its position in Hagerty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 3,108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Hagerty by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 124,336 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,201,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hagerty by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 555,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 60,791 shares during the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hagerty

About Hagerty

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.