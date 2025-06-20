2,090 Shares in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC) Bought by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $496,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $301,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 67,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $927,000.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $97.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.47. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $101.85.

About Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

