Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 48 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 1.1% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,278,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Intuit by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $754.83 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $773.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $679.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.70. The firm has a market cap of $210.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 1,459 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.80, for a total value of $1,124,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,849.72. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,321 shares of company stock worth $207,988,705. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $789.00 price objective (up from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price objective (up from $720.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.