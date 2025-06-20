Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up 0.9% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $34.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $35.83.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

