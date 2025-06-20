Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOOV. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $92,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $184.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.08. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $159.99 and a 1 year high of $199.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

