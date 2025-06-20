TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Stock Holdings Increased by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 756.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CEO Steven Oakland purchased 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,929,920.66. This represents a 1.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 17,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $408,185.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,482,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,587,161.33. This represents a 0.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 147,123 shares of company stock worth $3,234,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:THS opened at $20.43 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.66 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on THS

TreeHouse Foods Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.