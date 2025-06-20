Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 379 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,314,000 after purchasing an additional 511,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,202,879,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $549.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $526.66 and its 200-day moving average is $533.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

