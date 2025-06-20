Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) Director Sells $110,224.82 in Stock

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,187 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $110,224.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800.24. The trade was a 93.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lear Stock Up 0.7%

LEA opened at $91.27 on Friday. Lear Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $126.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Lear’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lear from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Lear and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lear from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Lear by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 410,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after acquiring an additional 77,691 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $3,871,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lear by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,614,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,566,000 after purchasing an additional 283,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lear by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 676,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

