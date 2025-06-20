Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $127.28 and last traded at $128.40, with a volume of 410742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.37. The company has a market cap of $708.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.21 by $0.11. Cable One had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.53 per share, for a total transaction of $927,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,564.20. This trade represents a 69.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary E. Meduski purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,652. This trade represents a 7.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $984,342. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Cable One by 57.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,923,000 after purchasing an additional 117,389 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 357,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,931,000 after purchasing an additional 90,934 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cable One by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 402,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,947,000 after buying an additional 86,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,129,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 14,346.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after buying an additional 59,394 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

