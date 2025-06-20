Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 83353513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VERV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Lifesci Capital downgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $991.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.67.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.36. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 303.64% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERV. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.