Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$40.83 and last traded at C$40.67, with a volume of 657823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QBR.B shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.89.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

