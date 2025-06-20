Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$40.83 and last traded at C$40.67, with a volume of 657823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.65.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QBR.B shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th.
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
