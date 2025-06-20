PHH (NYSE:PHH) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

PHH Co. (NYSE:PHH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 292581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70.

PHH Corporation, through its PHH Mortgage Corporation, operates as a sub servicer of residential mortgages in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Mortgage Production and Mortgage Servicing. It provides servicing and portfolio retention solutions to investors of mortgage servicing rights, financial and wealth management institutions, regional and community banks, and credit unions.

