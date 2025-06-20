Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Down 11.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) fell 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 122,128,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 69,429,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Trading Up 3.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The firm has a market cap of £4.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.02.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.