Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Shares Down 17.6% – What’s Next?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) was down 17.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.89 ($0.01). Approximately 4,221,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,202,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).
Thruvision Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.77.
Thruvision Group Company Profile
Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Thruvision Group
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for Thruvision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thruvision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.